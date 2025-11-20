Karachi: Pakistan's former Test captain Rashid Latif has been questioned by the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCA) for alleging that sponsorship deals with betting companies dictated some of the selection calls taken by the country's cricket board.
A source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) claimed that a complaint was filed against Rashid with the NCCA because of these allegations and not for the criticism of the team's performances.
"Saying that Muhammad Rizwan was removed as ODI captain because he was against surrogate advertising sponsorship deals with betting companies or accusing the board officials indirectly of wanting such deals is a serious matter," he claimed.
It was confirmed by the NCCA that the complaint against Rashid was filed with them by one Syed Ali Rizvi, who is with the PCB legal department.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had in December 2023 banned the broadcast and distribution of surrogate advertising by betting and gambling companies across all electronic media outlets in the country.
Later, the Federal Minister for Information, Attauullah Tarar also reiterated the government's zero tolerance policy towards such advertisements.
The PEMRA ban effectively put to an end the influx of surrogate advertising by betting and gambling companies in Pakistan cricket particularly the Pakistan Super League where several franchises gleefully signed team logo contracts with such companies.
Rashid, on several occasions, has alleged that Rizwan and Babar Azam have been victimised because they refused to wear surrogate advertising logos.