Lavanya Jadon takes one-shot lead in 13th Leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gurugram, Sep 23 (PTI) Lavanya Jadon overcame a late double bogey to take a one-shot lead in the 13th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here Tuesday.

Lavanya was one shot ahead of the experienced Amandeep Drall (73) and amateur Zara Anand (73) at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta, Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan and Ananya Garg carded 2-over 74 each to be tied fourth.

One shot behind them were six players, Heena Kang, Kriti Chowhan, Jahaanvie Walia and three amateurs, Mannat Brar, Anvvi Dahhiya and Ananyaa Sood, all of whom shot 4-over 76 each.

Lavanya opened with a bogey, but got the shot back on the Par-3 second. Another bogey on sixth and a birdie on the ninth saw her turn in even par. On the back nine she birdied the 12th, but bogeyed the 13th and double bogeyed the 14th. A birdie on the 17th ensured she was even par and leading.

Amandeep had two birdies against four bogeys while Zara also had two birdies against four bogeys.

Vani, the leader on Order of Merit, had four birdies but she also had three bogeys and two double bogeys.