Laxmi, Dheeraj enter Fenesta Open qualifying round finals

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Top seeds Laxmi Dandu and Dheeraj KS advanced to the women's and men's singles qualifying round finals at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

Laxmi, from Telangana, secured a dominant 6-2, 6-0 victory against Gujarat's Mahi Trivedi and will face Tamil Nadu's Vitula Velumani for a spot in the main draw, while Dheeraj triumphed over Maharashtra's Pranav Korade in a thrilling match, winning 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

In the boys' U-18 category, top seed Ojas Mehlawat of Delhi defeated Parag Jain 6-0, 6-0 and will meet Vaibhav Kr Charotia of Uttar Pradesh in the qualifying round finals.

Haryana's Dhatri Dave and second seed Pal Upadhyay of Gujarat also qualified for the girls' U-18 main draw with wins over their respective opponents.

The main draw runs from September 30 to October 5, with additional matches for the Boys and Girls Under-16 and Under-14 categories scheduled from October 5 to 12.