Laxmikant Kattimani returns to FC Goa on one-year deal

Margao, Aug 23 (PTI) Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani on Friday returned to FC Goa after signing a one-year deal, the Indian Super League club announced.

The 35-year-old veteran will be the club's fourth goalkeeper besides Arshdeep Singh, Lara Sharma and Bob Jackson.

Kattimani, who hails from Goa, began his senior professional career with Vasco SC in 2008 before moving to Dempo SC in the subsequent season where he played for seven years.

He has played for two ISL clubs, Goa (2014-19) and Hyderabad FC (2016-24). In between, Kattimani also played a season for Mumbai FC (2016-17) in the I-League.

Overall, Kattimani has featured in 212 competitive matches. He has won the I-League twice with Dempo in 2009-10 and 2011-12, the Indian Super Cup with Goa in 2019 and the ISL with Hyderabad FC in 2021-22.

Kattimani also won the SAFF Championship with India U-23 in 2009, along with helping the side clinch the silver medal during the South Asian Games in 2016.

“Returning to FC Goa feels like coming back home. The club’s ambition to continue competing at the highest level aligns perfectly with my personal goals, making it the best next step for my career," he said in release shared by the club.

“Reuniting with coach Manolo Marquez is also something I’m really looking forward to. Our success together at Hyderabad FC is something I cherish, and his philosophy and approach to the game resonate with me.

"His presence here certainly played a role in my decision. Coach Asier Rey's communication skills and training helped me to improve as a goalkeeper a lot, and I hope to continue to do the same again this year." Goa head coach Marquez said, "His performances in high-pressure situations, especially during Hyderabad's ISL Cup-winning campaign, speak volumes about his capabilities. Beyond his skills on the field, he is a true professional who sets a great example by guiding and working closely with the younger goalkeepers in the squad."