League with retired Ranji players on the anvil

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A franchised-based league comprising only retired Ranji players is in the works with former India pacer Praveen Kumar named as its mentor.

The tournament is expected to be played in June or July. Six franchises will take part in the Epic Victory Cricket League including 18 matches.

"I am really happy to support EVCL for recognising the contribution of Ranji players. It is important to give credit to these players as the career span for these players lacks recognition and I am hoping this league will bring an opportunity for them to re-ignite their career and earn," said Praveen in a release.

The registration of the retired players will start soon, added the release.