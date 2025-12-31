Lee, Kapp start training with DC for WPL

Margao (Goa), Dec 31 (PTI) Veteran South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp along with compatriot Lizelle Lee, who played a key role in Hobart’s recent WBBL title triumph have joined the Delhi Capitals training session ahead of upcoming Women's Premier League.

Indian players Taniyaa Bhatia, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav, and Nandni Sharma have also joined the camp.

The team is training under the watchful eye of Head Coach Jonathan Batty, with other Indian national team players set to join after the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series on Tuesday.

Speaking about the pre-season camp, Batty said, "We have some fresh faces in the team, so it will be exciting to see them blend with our philosophy. Goa's weather is perfect for preparations.

"The remaining players will join in a couple of days, and we'll begin training in full swing with the complete squad before heading to Mumbai to start our season and take it match by match toward our objectives." Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2026 campaign against Mumbai Indians on January 10 in Navi Mumbai.