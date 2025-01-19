Left knee heavily strapped, Shami turns up the heat at India nets

Kolkata: As Team India gathered for their white-ball series opener against England, the spotlight during the intense three-hour practice session was on veteran pacer Mohammed Shami.

Returning to the national set-up after a 14-month injury lay-off, Shami displayed promising signs, bowling at full tilt for over an hour.

Sporting heavy strapping on his left knee, Shami began with a gradual warm-up session under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Initially running in with short strides, he bowled for nearly an hour before participating in a cautious fielding drill to test his knee.

Just as doubts arose about his full readiness, the seasoned pacer turned back the clock with a long run-up and trademark fiery spells, bowling to youngsters like Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Varma in the nets.

Shami's rhythm improved with each delivery, as he extracted bounce and movement, troubling the batters on multiple occasions.

However, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel managed to take on Shami, hitting some aggressive strokes, providing the veteran with a stern test.

Despite a taxing session, Shami continued to bowl at full steam for nearly 45 minutes without requiring assistance from the team’s physiotherapist or strength and conditioning coach.

After the nets, Shami wasn’t done yet.

He moved to the adjacent length-bowling practice area where he engaged in a detailed discussion with Morkel.

The duo worked meticulously on hitting specific lengths, with Shami showcasing pinpoint accuracy by repeatedly striking the two stumps set up for the drill.

He then joined Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana for further practice, exchanging insights during the session.

The only moment Shami appeared slightly discomforted was when he limped back to the changing room, but he quickly returned to the ground, cautiously engaging with his old Bengal teammates while carefully managing his heavily strapped left knee.

Shami was seen as a late inclusion for Team India in the five-match Test series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but was not picked, raking up a debate.

Shami's inclusion in the T20I squad marks a significant moment as the team looks to bolster its pace attack ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.

With an injury cloud hanging over Jasprit Bumrah, Shami’s fitness is pivotal to India’s plans.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar has underlined the importance of Shami's inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad annoucement in Mumbai on Saturday.

"I don't think his fitness was anything to do with white-ball cricket anyway. We were trying to get him to Australia,” said Agarkar in the press conference while announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"Unfortunately, his knee didn't allow him to play four-day or five-day cricket. With regards to white-ball, I think he has played most of the Syed Mushtaq Ali games and some of the Vijay Hazare games.

"With uncertainty around Jassi (Bumrah) as well, if he (Shami) is fit and playing regularly, the quality and the experience that he brings is invaluable.

"To get him involved in T20is is precisely because of that. To get him back into international cricket and play under pressure.

"Even though it's T20I cricket, it will be high-intensity. He has got quality. If he was fit, he was always going to be part of the discussion. We are hoping he comes through these games and by the time the Champions Trophy comes, he is 100 percent,” Agarkar has said.

Shami has been steadily rebuilding his form through domestic cricket. Making his Ranji Trophy return last November, he guided Bengal to a season-opening victory with a match haul of seven wickets.

He then featured in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s, claiming 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 25.36, followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy one dayers, where he took five wickets in three matches at 25.80.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the only member of the 15-player squad absent from the practice session due to personal reasons. He is expected to join the team later on Saturday.

“Arshdeep will join the team tonight. The rest of the squad is here,” a team official confirmed.

On the other hand, the Jos Buttler-led England team opted for a complete rest day on Sunday. Their first practice session is scheduled for Monday.