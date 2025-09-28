London, Sep 28 (PTI) India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar broke a 166-year-old record by grabbing eight wickets on his Surrey debut in county cricket.

His figures of 24-7-51-8 against Hampshire were the best figures by a debutant for Surrey, going past Willian Mudle’s mark of 7/61 set in 1859.

Chahar took a match-haul of 10/118 helped Surrey defeat Hampshire by 20 runs and maintain their second spot in County Division 1 table.

Chahar's match figures are also the best of his first-class career, beating his previous best of 9/148, while the 8/51 was also his finest effort in an innings so far.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar appeared for Hampshire in the same match, and had figures of 3.2-0-5-3 in first innings but returned wicketless in the second essay.

With the bat, Washington made 56 and 11 for the Ben Brown-led side.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer could be seen in action during the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

But Chahar's India career has been halted after playing a solitary ODI and six T20Is between 2019 and 2021.