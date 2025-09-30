Legendary Carl Lewis is International Event Ambassador for Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Carl Lewis, widely recognised as one of the greatest athletes of all time, has been named the International Event Ambassador for the upcoming Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

The organisers of the event on Tuesday said the nine-time Olympic gold medallist American sprinter and long jumper will flag off the race from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12.

"Running is a universal language of possibility and progress. Events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon prove that the magic of sport goes far beyond records and medals; it transforms lives, builds communities, and inspires dreams," Lewis said in a media release.

"I am happy to be a part of this journey, knowing that every runner, from first-timers to elite athletes, carry the power to break barriers, inspire, overcome, and chase new frontiers. Together, let's run not just for speed, but for the spirit that drives us forward every day." Lewis competed at four Olympic Games, winning a remarkable nine gold medals, the most by any track and field athlete in modern Olympic history.

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics marked Lewis's ascension to global stardom. In a performance that directly paralleled Jesse Owens' legendary 1936 Berlin Olympics achievement, Lewis won four gold medals in identical events - the 100-metre dash (9.99 seconds), 200-metre dash (19.8 seconds), long jump (8.54 metres), and 4×100-metre relay.

This feat made him only the third athlete in Olympic history to win four gold medals in a single Games.

He then went on to win the 100m final in world record time at Seoul 1988, soared 8.67 metres in the long jump and anchored a world record 4x100m relay (37.40 seconds) at Barcelona 1992, and capped his career with an unprecedented fourth consecutive long jump gold at Atlanta in 1996.

Lewis is one of only three Olympians ever to win the same individual event at four Games.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd said, "It's an honour to welcome the legendary Carl Lewis as our International Event Ambassador. His journey exemplifies limitless human potential, a spirit that mirrors the drive of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon." PTI AH AH UNG