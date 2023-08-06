Legends Tour: Jeev Milkha finishes tied 5th at JCB Open

Uttoxeter (England), Aug 6 (PTI) Jeev Milkha Singh followed his superb Top-15 finish at the Senior British Open with a fifth place finish at the JCB Open on the Legends Tour for Seniors (Over 50) in Europe.

Jeev shot 69-72 as the event was reduced to 36 holes after the final round was unfortunately cancelled, with heavy rain from Storm Antoni rendering the course unplayable despite the best efforts of the brilliant greens staff. Jeev totalled 3-under 141.

Former Ryder Cup star, Peter Baker has won his second Legends Tour event of the season by defeating a world class line-up of major winners.

Baker was the 36-hole leader and became champion without hitting another shot after the final round. Baker with rounds of 69-69 was the winner and Vijay Singh finished second with rounds of 71-68.

Steven Alker (71-69) and Ernie Els (69-71) were tied for third at 4-under 140.

The Senior Open winner, Alex Cejka (7k1-71) was tied sixth with Niclas Fasth (73-69).