Lemi, Mineswo lead Ethiopia’s domination in Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Ethiopian runners dominated the Tata Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's women's race, respectively, here on Sunday.

Among Indian men, Srinu Bugatha recorded the best finish with a timing of 2:17:29, followed by Gopi Thonakal and Sher Singh Tanwar.

It was Ethiopia all the way in the elite race across categories.

In men’s elite, Lemi recorded a second consecutive win in the gold label road race with a timing of 2:07:50. Haymanot Alew (2:09:03) came second while Mitku Tafa (2:09:58) finished third. India's Bugatha was overall eighth in the men’s field.

Among women, Minsewo clinched the gold medal while compatriots Muluhabt Tsega was second and Medhin Bejene came in third.

Nirmaben Thakor Bharatjee was the first among the Indian women runners to finish the elite race. PTI DDV BS BS