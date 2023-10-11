Lending a 'helping arm': Slinger Saurabh Aambatkar helping England on McCullum's recommendation

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Left-arm throwdown experts, who can sling the white cherry side-arm, are a rarity in Indian cricket circle and it is not a surprise that 39-year-old Saurabh Aambatkar's service is much sought-after.

Advertisment

Aambatkar, a former U-16 Mumbai left-arm spinner and who later played for Vidarbha, is currently helping the English superstars like Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler with his 160 click sidearm throwdowns.

The England cricket team has roped in Aambatkar to prepare for the likes of left-arm seam and swing exponents like Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahaman.

"Very few guys in India are left-arm side arm throwdown experts. I thought this is one skill that I possess. So I thought that why don't I work hard on this skill of mine, which will help me get an IPL team," Aambatkar told PTI during an interaction after England's opening World Cup game against New Zealand.

Advertisment

Aambatkar has been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders for past four years and his good work over there helped him land a World Cup gig with England.

So how did England team approach him for World Cup? "I have been working with KKR for past four years. Actually, Wayne Bentley, who is the manager of KKR is also England team manager. And there is England Test team coach Brendon McCullum, who during his time as KKR coach, has seen my work. Both gave good reference and put in a good word with England team management I guess," Aambatkar said.

In fact Aambatkar's demand could be gauged from the fact that he was summoned by the BCCI and appointed left-arm throwdown expert for Indian white ball team which was playing a series in Sri Lanka.

Advertisment

What does a left-arm throwdown expert, who bowls side-arm brings to the table? "The slinging action which enables us to swing it both ways. England have struggled against Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult. They now face my throwdowns in nets and if you see in first game, they didn't look uncomfortable against Boult," Aambatkar said.

For a throwdown man, player's wish is his command.

"Look, in India, there is a concept about throwdown specialists. The scenario is that most feel that quicker they hurl the ball, more appreciation they will get from everyone. And trust me, it is never like that," he explained.

Advertisment

"My job is to provide them with what they want. If someone says faster, someone says help me counter swing and someone wants to do power hitting, everyone has different requirement and I have to fulfil all of that." "One day Joe Root asked for practice against swing. Some others ask for a quick bouncer and few of the boys wanted to face cutters. We have to mix it up. Likes of Ben Stokes or Jos Buttler advises us to bowl normally and just get a feel," Aambatkar.

But throwing deliveries for hours at that high-speed requires special kind of exercises for shoulders and forearms.

"I need to work on my shoulders and forearms if I have to do throwdowns for two to three hours at training everyday. We have to work on our bodies. I work one-and-a-half hours daily at the gym for strength and mobility." Aambatkar feels honoured and is grateful for this experience of working with some of the biggest superstars of the game and that feeling of making a difference in their training session. "It's been a nice experience. They are seeking help. They are looking out for me and it feels great actually," Aambatkar said.

Also throwdown is a part of gaining technical expertise and able to pick cues from a player's net session and help them out.

"While giving throwdowns, you also need to tell them some technical pointers about their batting. Just landing up and giving throws doesn't work. If you can cite one problem and could objectively tell them the solution, they will demand more and more." "For example, if someone is struggling to play the pull-shot, you have to give them that length." So how Aambatkar sees himself? "I want to be a multi-tasker. You want throwdowns, I am here. If you want catching practice, I am here. I want to be that all-rounder, who is sought after." PTI KHS KHS AT AT