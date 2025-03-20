Lewis Hamilton vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Age, teams, net worth, family, life achievements

New Delhi: Football and Formula 1 are among the most expensive sports in the world, with billions of fans worldwide. While one relies entirely on skill and teamwork, the other demands both exceptional driving expertise and a high-performance race machine. Two legends who have become global icons in their respective fields are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton.

Millions of fans watch Football and F1 only to see these legends in action. A striking similarity between them is their age—both are now 40. Ronaldo remains one of the oldest active footballers, still performing at the highest level, while Hamilton continues to compete after over a decade in the sport.

Let’s take a look at their career achievements, net worth, teams, and families:

Net worth

Cristiano Ronaldo is the world’s highest-paid soccer player and has a net worth of $600 million and his annual salary is $285 million. From being one of the poorest in his country, Ronaldo is now the richest footballer in the world and it all came through his football achievements.

Lewis Hamilton's net worth is nearly $300 million and he is the richest Formula 1 driver in the world. He is also the second highest-paid F1 driver in the 2025 F1 grid. His annual salary is $55 million which is high in F1 standards. Most of his fellow drivers are below 30 years of age and only Fernando Alonso is more than his age.

Individual lifetime achievements

Both were known for dominating their respective sports and first, let's talk about the football legend. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most number of goals in the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals, international football with 200+ goals and Portugal’s all-time highest goal scorer. He won the Ballon d’Or five times in his career.

Lewis Hamilton is the only F1 driver with the most wins (103). He also holds the record for most podium finishes (197), Most pole positions (104), Most career points (4500) and the driver with the most F1 titles (7) equalling Michael Schumacher.

Teams

Cristiano Ronaldo played for many sporting clubs including Sporting CP (2002-2003), Manchester United (2003-2009, 2021-2022), Real Madrid (2009-2018), Juventus (2018-2021), Al Nassr (2023- Present).

Lewis Hamilton debuted for the McLaren F1 team where he raced from 2007 to 2012. For Mercedes from 2013 to 2024. He now races for the iconic Ferrari F1 team (2025).

Family

Ronaldo is living with his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez and they have five children of which three were born via surrogacy. He also has a big dating history including celebrities like Gemma Atkinson, Kim Kardashian, and Irina Shayk.

Hamilton doesn’t have a family or children apart from his father, mother stepmother, brother and sisters. His only known girlfriend was Pussy Cat Dolls fame Nicole Scherzinger whom he dated from 2008 to 2015. Hamilton has not confirmed any relationship as he is still single seeing his social media posts and news.