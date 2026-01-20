LG Ladakh declares open 6th Khelo India Winter Games in Leh

Leh, Jan 20 (PTI) Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday declared open the 6th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games 2026 at the state-of-the-art NDS ice hockey stadium here, marking another milestone in Ladakh's journey as India's emerging hub for winter sports.

The Games are being held over seven days and will conclude on January 26, coinciding with the celebration of Republic Day.

Teams from 19 states comprising 1,060 participants including athletes, technical officials, support staff, and volunteers, along with the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, are participating in the Games, an official spokesman said.

He said the competitions include ice hockey, speed skating and, for the first time, figure skating.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Lt Governor said hosting the Games for the third consecutive year reflects the confidence reposed by the country in Ladakh's capability, commitment and preparedness to organise major sporting events in challenging high-altitude conditions.

He said the Games are playing a crucial role in promoting winter sports, nurturing young talent, and strengthening the sporting ecosystem in the region.

Highlighting the significance of the inclusion of figure skating, Gupta said it marks an important step in the evolution of winter sports in India.

"Plans are underway to include additional disciplines such as curling in future editions to further broaden the scope of winter sports in the country," he said.

The Lt Governor also underlined the importance of world-class infrastructure for the development of sports, stating that key venues including the NDS Ice Hockey Rink, Gupuk Pond and the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Rink have been fully prepared for the Games.

He referred to the 24x7 Ice Hockey Rink worth Rs 53.58 crore at NDS Stadium, Leh as a landmark achievement and said construction of another modern Ice Hockey Rink in Kargil is progressing, which will further strengthen winter sports infrastructure in the union territory.

"Where ice hockey and skating were once limited to 2-3 winter months, athletes can now practice year-round, significantly enhancing their skills and performance," he emphasised.

Gupta also highlighted Ladakh's recently launched comprehensive sports policy, positioning the UT as a winter sports powerhouse with talent identification at school level, inclusive environment for women and differently-abled athletes and four percent job reservation for outstanding sportspersons.

Guaranteed scholarships, up to Rs 100 crore cash awards, excellence centres, advanced training facilities, coach incentives, sports-education integration, and sports tourism promotion are some other features of the policy, he said.

He said the policy will provide structured opportunities for youth to pursue sports professionally.

The Lt Governor highlighted the relationship between sports and tourism in Ladakh, citing successful events like climate cup football, Ladakh marathon, and Khelo India Winter Games.

"These mega events create employment, showcase Ladakh globally, and inspire youth to pursue winter sports professionally," he said.

The Lt Governor said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative shift in its sports ecosystem.

"The inclusion of winter sports in the national sports framework and the organisation of international-level events in remote and high-altitude regions like Ladakh reflect the Prime Minister’s inclusive and forward-looking vision," he said.

He said the continued encouragement and support of the prime minister have provided new opportunities and confidence to the youth of Ladakh. PTI TAS AH AH