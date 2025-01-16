Lhuan-dre Pretorius big hit in Cape derby win for Paarl Royals

Paarl: Rising star Lhuan-dre Pretorious scored a blazing half-century in Paarl Royals' six-wicket win over MI Cape Town in their SA20 contest here.

Pretorius smashed three sixes and eight boundaries in his impressive 52-ball 83, to follow up his 97 on debut at the same ground, as the 18-year-old continued to make rapid strides.

Chasing MI Cape Town’s 158/4, Pretorius benefitted from two dropped catches to power the home team to victory.

The powerful left-hander struck the ball all around Boland Park but was particularly severe on left-arm spinner George Linde with a couple of sixes over the leg-side boundary.

Pretorius’ innings ended through a magnificent piece of fielding from MI Cape Town captain Rashid Khan, who broke the wickets with a direct hit.

But Pretorius had already done the major damage which allowed Royals' skipper David Miller to comfortably take his team over the line with an undefeated 22.

MI Cape Town had earlier battled towards a competitive total courtesy Rassie van der Dussen’s 91 not out off 64 balls (5x4s, 5x6s).

Reeza Hendricks provided support with a solid 30, but once he was cleaned up by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the home team took control.

Mujeeb (2/27) along with Sri Lankan debutant Dunith Wellalage (0/17) and Joe Root (1/24) utilised the spin-friendly conditions to their advantage as they tightened the noose around the MI Cape Town middle-order.

It proved to be the difference as the Royals moved into joint second place with the Joburg Super Kings on eight points. MI Cape Town remain top of the table with nine points, but have played one game more than the others.