Lifter Bindyarani fails to complete her event, Ajith finishes 2nd in 73kg Group C at Grand Prix II

Doha, Dec 7 (PTI) Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi put up a disappointing performance at the IWF Grand Prix II as she could not get an overall total in women's 55kg after failing to lift the weight in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk section.

Bindyarani was one of only two athletes in the 12-lifter field who did not finish (DNF) her event here on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old could manage only two legal lifts in six attempts, both coming in the snatch section, where she logged a best effort of 81kg.

Bindyarani, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year in May, failed to lift 106kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk, followed by two more attempts to pick up 109kg.

While her first attempt was deemed a no lift due to bending and extending of arms, the Manipuri simply couldn't keep the barbell over her head in the following two attempts.

Her personal best in clean and jerk is 116 kg, which she had lifted in Birmingham during the CWG last year.

Reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men's 73kg event, which is an Olympic weight category.

The Commonwealth Championships gold medallist lifted 133kg in snatch and 157kg in the clean and jerk section for a total effort of 290kg, which is a whopping 22kg less than the 312kg he lifited at the World Championships in September.

The final standings will be drafted after the completing of Group A proceedings.

Commonwealth Games champions Achinta Sheuli is also in the fray in the 73kg event. The Kolkata lifter has been placed in Group B based on his entry weight. PTI APA SSC SSC