Lifter Priteesmita Bhoi breaks world youth record to win gold in Youth Asian Games

Manama (Bahrain), Oct 26 (PTI) Weightlifter Priteesmita Bhoi broke the world youth record in clean & jerk on way to clinching gold in the girls' 44kg category at the Youth Asian Games, here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old lifted 92kg in clean & jerk to set the world youth record, and 66kg in snatch to aggregate 158kg to take the top podium spot in the competition.

On a day when Indian lifters in other weight categories failed to impress, the teenage athlete first lifted 87kg in her first attempt in clean & jerk lift.

She improved it by three kilograms in her second lift and finally successfully heaved 92kgs for the record.

In snatch, following her successful lift of 66kg, she failed in her next two attempts of 68kg and 69kg.

With this performance, India took its medals tally to 23, including three gold, nine silver and 11 bronze.

On Saturday, India had won 17 medals, including two gold, six silver and nine bronze.

Wu Jihong of China finished second with a total of 156kg (68kg snatch, 88kg clean & jerk), while Vietnam's Dao Thi Yen was a distant third with an aggregate of 141kgs.

India struck silver in the girls' medley relay with the quartet of Edwina Jason, Tannu, Avinash Shourya and Bhumika Nehate clocking 2:09.65 seconds, with the gold going to UAE (2:07.79 seconds). China took the bronze in 2:10.14 seconds.

However, the boys' medley relay team finished fifth, clocking 1:59.96 seconds.

India's Anjali Jakhar missed the Girls' Individual Time Trial cycling medal by a whisker, finishing fourth in the event with a time of 17:43.89 seconds.

In girls' javelin throw, India's Siya Banjara and Misti Karmakar finished seventh and eighth respectively, with throws of 42.32m and 42.05m. Uzbekistan's Parizoda Talabova won the gold with a throw of 53.08m.

In girls' high jump, India's Yashvitha Potanapalli finished last among 10 competitors with a best effort of 1.50m, while in boys' discus throw, Swapnil Dutta finished sixth with a throw of 51.53m.

In boxing, India's Khushi Chand won her girls' 46kg quarterfinal bout against Saudi Arabia's Wareef Mohammed Alshehri, while Aahana Sharma also secured a place in the girls' 50kg semifinal with victory over Bhutan's Sangay Peldon.

Teenage pugilist Chandrika Pujari defeated Japan's Yui Hatakeyama in the 54kg quarterfinals, while Harshika lost her 60kg bout to China's Wang Jingjing.

Anshika also won her 80-plus kg bout against Uzbekistan's Mavjuda Abdusaidova, while Shivani Toor exited in the quarterfinals after her loss in the 75kg category to China's Zheng Shan.