Lilian Rengeruk, defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu set for battle in Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Defending champion Alemaddis Eyayu is set for a battle with the multiple world cross-country medallist Lilian Rengeruk during the 20th Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race here on Sunday.

Rengeruk, who won the Bengaluru World 10K last year, would be eyeing the women’s course record in Delhi, having clocked 1:03:32 in Valencia last year and being in a strong form after winning the Prague half-marathon earlier this year.

The course record for this race, of 1:04:46, has belonged to Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw since 2020.

“Injuries remind you how much you love sport. I had to stop training for a week, and it made me realise how much I missed running. Now I focus on staying strong and consistent as I want to be at my best without crossing that line again,” Rengeruk said in a release.

Rengeruk has been training under Italian coach Claudio Berardelli, who has been coaching the Kenyan athletes with LA 2028 Games in focus.

Eyayu said she has come to the competition feeling stronger both mentally and physically.

“Every season teaches you something new. This year, I’ve learned to be patient with my body and trust the process. I come to Delhi stronger, not just physically but mentally too, ready to run with heart,” she said.

In the men’s category, Ethiopia’s Birhanu Legase Gurmesa will be the top contender as he will return to compete in the event for the 10th time, having won it in 2015 and 2017.

Kenya’s Benard Biwott, who won the Paris Marathon, will be joined by compatriot Isaac Kipkemboi.

The prize money for Delhi Half Marathon will be USD 260,000.

"The champions in both categories will take home USD 27,000, while the second and third-place finishers will earn USD 20,000 and USD 13,000, respectively. Additionally, a bonus of USD 12,000 awaits any athlete who sets a new benchmark," the organisers said.