Lions reach 75/1 at tea after Karun Nair's double ton guides India A to 557

Canterbury (England), May 31 (PTI) England Lions reached 75 for one at tea after India A raised a massive 557 in in their first innings around Karun Nair’s double hundred on the second day of the four-day Unofficial Test here on Saturday.

Emilio Gay (28 batting) and Tom Haines (25 batting) were in the middle at the break after the early loss of opener Ben McKinney (16). Lions are trailing by 482 runs.

McKinney was cleaned up by pacer Anshul Kamboj, who was quite impressive in his lively spell, marked by accuracy and good amount of swing.

Before that, India A extended their command over the Lions with a solid batting effort led by Karun.

Karun made 204 off 281 balls (26x4, 1x6) as India A continued their strong march after resuming from the overnight score of 409 for three.

Karun, who resumed from overnight 186, brought up his 200 off 272 balls with a four over covers off pacer Eddie Jack.

But India lost two quick wickets of overnight batter Dhruv Jurel (94) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (7). Karun and Jurel added 195 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter’s dismissal.

Karun too could not continue for long after reaching his double hundred, edging an in-coming delivery from pacer Zaman Akhter to stumper James Rew.

Once Karun was dismissed, the Lions pacers went through the rest of the India A line-up with regular blows.

Brief scores: India A: 557 all out in 125.1 overs (Karun Nair 204, Dhruv Jurel 94, Sarfaraz Khan 92; Josh Hull 3/72, Zaman Akhter 3/73) vs England Lions: 75/1 in 18 overs (Emilio Gay 28 batting, Tom Haines 25 batting). PTI UNG DDV