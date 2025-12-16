List of cricketers sold during IPL Players'' Auction

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 (PTI) Following is the list of cricketers sold during the IPL Players' Auction here on Tuesday.
Player Name Team Bought Amount (in Rs) Cameron Green KKR 25.20 crore Matheesha Pathirana KKR 18.00 crore Kartik Sharma CSK 14.20 crore Ravi Bishnoi RR 7.20 crore.
Prashant Veer CSK 14.20 crore Liam Livingstone SRH 13.00 crore Mustafizur Rahman KKR 9.20 crore Auqib Nabi DC 8.40 crore Josh Inglis LSG 8.60 crore Venkatesh Iyer RCB 7.00 crore Kanishk Chouhan RCB 0.30 crore Vihaan Malhotra RCB 0.30 crore Luke Wood GT 0.75 crore Prithvi Raj GT 0.30 crore Zak Foulkes CSK 0.75 crore Jack Edwards SRH 3.00 crore Brijesh Sharma RR 0.30 crore Sahil Parakh DC 0.30 crore Praveen Dubey PBKS 0.30 crore Aman Rao RR 0.30 crore Daksh Kamra KKR 0.30 crore Sarthak Ranjan KKR 0.30 crore Krains Fuletra SRH 0.30 crore Praful Hinge SRH 0.30 crore Atharva Ankolekar MI 0.30 crore Vishal Nishad PBKS 0.30 crore Amit Kumar SRH 0.30 crore Cooper Connolly PBKS 3.00 crore Onkar Tarmale SRH 0.30 crore Mohd Izhar MI 0.30 crore Sakib Hussain SRH 0.30 crore Ravi Singh RR 0.30 crore Salil Arora SRH 1.50 crore Mangesh Yadav RCB 5.20 crore Mayank Rawat MI 0.30 crore Vicky Ostwal RCB 0.30 crore Aman Khan CSK 0.40 crore Satvik Deswal RCB 0.30 crore Akshat Raghuwanshi LSG 2.20 crore Danish Malewar MI 0.30 crore Kuldeep Sen RR 0.75 crore Lungi Ngidi DC 2.00 crore Adam Milne RR 2.40 crore Kyle Jamieson DC 2.00 crore Tim Seifert KKR 1.50 crore Jordan Cox RCB 0.75 crore Tom Banton GT 2.00 crore Matthew Short CSK 1.50 crore Jason Holder GT 7.00 crore Ben Dwarshuis PBKS 4.40 crore Rahul Tripathi KKR 0.75 crore Pathum Nissanka DC 4.00 crore Vignesh Puthur RR 0.30 crore Prashant Solanki KKR 0.30 crore Yash Raj Punja RR 0.30 crore Sushant Mishra RR 0.90 crore Naman Tiwari LSG 1.00 crore Kartik Tyagi KKR 0.30 crore Ashok Sharma GT 0.90 crore Tejasvi Dahiya KKR 3.00 crore Mukul Choudhary LSG 2.60 crore Shivang Kumar SRH 0.30 crore Akash Deep KKR 1.00 crore Shivam Mavi SRH 0.75 crore Prithvi Shaw DC 0.75 crore Rachin Ravindra KKR 2.00 crore Sarfaraz Khan CSK 0.75 crore Rahul Chahar CSK 5.20 crore Matt Henry CSK 2.00 crore Finn Allen KKR 2.00 crore Wanindu Hasaranga LSG 2.00 crore Jacob Duffy RCB 2.00 crore Akeal Hosein CSK 2.00 crore Ben Duckett DC 2.00 crore Anrich Nortje LSG 2.00 crore Quinton de Kock MI 1.00 crore David Miller DC 2.00 crore.