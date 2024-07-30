List of Indian athletes with two individual medals in Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) With young shooter Manu Bhaker becoming the first Indian in post independence era to win two medals in a single edition of Olympics, here is a look at the Indian athletes who have won two individual medals in the global showpiece, albeit in different years.

Sushil Kumar ======== Wrestler Sushil Kumar is India's first two-time Olympic medallist in an individual event. It was his bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics which put Indian wrestling on the world map as more and more grapplers picked up the sport since then. He bettered his own achievement, securing a first-ever wrestling silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

However, his fall from grace was tragic as he was found involved in the murder of junior wrestler Sagar Dhankar in 2021 and continues to serve his jail-term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

P V Sindhu ======= One of India's greatest athletes, P V Sindhu became the first shuttler from the country to win a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The Hyderabadi then claimed a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago to emerge as the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, joining Sushil in achieving the feat.

Sindhu, a 2019 world champion, is now chasing the unprecedented feat of becoming the only Indian athlete to win three Olympic medals as she competes in women's singles competition at the French capital.

Manu Bhaker ======== At the Paris Games, Bhaker not only joined Sindhu and Sushil as the third Indian to win two medals but she also achieved the unique feat of attainting it in the same edition of an Olympics.

Bhaker showed nerves of steel as she. alongwith Sarabjot Singh, secured a team bronze medal in 10m air pistol competition on Tuesday. It was her second medal at the quadrennial showpiece after claiming a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol at the same venue on Sunday.

It was a historic feat and a testament to her mental fortitude as she exorcised the ghosts of a horrendous Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago where she was left in tears after her pistol malfunctioned.

Bhaker will have a chance to win another medal in this edition when she competes in the women's 25m air pistol event whose qualification round will be held on August 2.