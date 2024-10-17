List of India's lowest totals in Test cricket

Bengaluru: India folded for an embarrassing 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their lowest-ever total in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, undone by New Zealand pace attack's brilliant use of the overcast conditions here.

This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.

It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.

The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.

India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.

Here is a list of India's lowest ever totals in the traditional format: Home: ===== 46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024 75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987 76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008 83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999 88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965 Away: ===== 36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020 42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974 58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947 58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952 66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.