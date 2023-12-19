List of top 10 buys in IPL history

Dubai, Dec 19 (PTI) Following is the list of top 10 buys in the history of Indian Premier League: Player Country Team Base Price Sold Price (Crore) Season Mithchell Starc Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 2024 Pat Cummins Australia SRH Rs 2 crore Rs 20.50 2024 Sam Curran England PK Rs 2 crore Rs 18.50 2023 Cameron Green Australia MI Rs 2 crore Rs 17.50 2023 Ben Stokes England CSK Rs 2 crore Rs 16.25 2023 Chris Morris South Africa RR Rs 75 lakh Rs 16.25 2021 Nicolas Pooran West Indies LSG Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2023 Yuvraj Singh India DC Rs 2 crore Rs 16.00 2015 Pat Cummins Australia KKR Rs 2 crore Rs 15.50 2020 Ishan Kishan India MI Rs 2 crore Rs 15.25 2022. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS