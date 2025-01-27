Liston on target as Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in ISL

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant edged out Bengaluru FC 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Indian Super League points table here on Monday.

It was an extremely cagey affair with both teams not getting enough openings in front of the goal.

However, Liston Colaco’s sensational volley in the 74th minute helped the hosts bag all three points from the crucial clash.

With this win, the Mariners have taken a seven-point lead (40) over FC Goa (33), who have played a game less (17) than the Mariners (18).

Bengaluru FC looked the brighter side going forward with their quick passes in an attempt to unlock the Mariners’ backline.

The hosts opted for a route one approach with the forwards aiming to hold the ball up the field, allowing Colaco and Manvir Singh to make runs down the flanks.

The game’s first chance fell to Bengaluru FC in the 28th minute when Alberto Noguera released Ryan Williams with a brilliant ball from midfield.

The Australian hammered it towards goal but Vishal Kaith had it covered all along.

In the 35th minute, Greg Stewart had a brilliant opening for the Mariners but the Scottish midfielder handled the ball in the box before taking his goal attempt.

Right at the stroke of half-time, Sunil Chhetri had the best chance of the first half when he combined with Noguera before waltzing his way past three Mohun Bagan defenders in the penalty area.

However, with only the goalkeeper to beat, the 40-year-old’s eventual effort struck the side netting.

The second half started with Mohun Bagan pushing for the goal.

Firstly, Manvir delivered a telling cross across the goal intending to find Jamie Maclaren. However, Rahul Bheke cleared away the danger.

In the 74th minute, the home team eventually broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Colaco from outside the box.

The attack was initiated by Stewart’s cross which Bheke headed away.

However, Colaco was in the correct spot to latch onto the stray ball before cannoning it into the top left corner leaving Gurpreet off-guard in goal.

Now, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against Mohammedan SC on February 1, whereas Bengaluru FC will travel to New Delhi to face Punjab FC on the same day.