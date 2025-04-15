Live firecracker hurled at traveling fans during ISL final; club owner, supporters suffered injuries: Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Football Club on Tuesday claimed that its owner Parth Jindal suffered "burns and bruises" in a cowardly attack by a section of home fans on travelling supporters during the Indian Super League final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, last week.

The club said a live firecracker was hurled into the stands and a BFC supporter sustained an eye injury during the incident.

The Blues, who lost the summit clash 1-2 in the extra time, said it has filed a formal complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"Bengaluru FC strongly condemns the reckless and cowardly attack on our travelling supporters by a section of the home fans, where a live firecracker was hurled into the stands during the ISL final against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on Saturday.

"The incident resulted in a BFC supporter sustaining an injury to the eye that required treatment, while other supporters, including club owner Parth Jindal suffered burns and bruises," the BFC said in a strongly-worded post on 'X'.

The club also urged the AIFF and the ISL organisers FSDL to take strong action to ensure fans' safety in stadiums.

"The club has lodged a formal complaint with the AIFF and the FSDL and is working closely with the Federation and the League to ensure that the incident is addressed and deal with a manner that sets a precedent for fan safety norms in stadiums.

"Such actions not only endanger lives but go against the very spirit of our beautiful game. Stadiums should be safe space -- now and always. Such acts have no place in football or anywhere." On April 12, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a memorable ISL double, lifting the Cup after beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in a tense final to add to the League Winners' Shield it had won earlier in the season.

After a goal-less first half, Mohun Bagan's Alberto Rodríguez scored an own goal in the 49th minute to give Bengaluru FC the lead. Mohun Bagan striker Jason Cummings then struck from the penalty spot to restore parity in the 72nd minute.

The match went into the extra time and Jamie Maclaren scored the decisive goal after six minutes (96th) triggering celebrations at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mohun Bagan became only the second team in the ISL history to clinch the League Winners' Shield as well as the ISL Cup in the same season, after Mumbai City achieved the feat in the 2020-21 season.