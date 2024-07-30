Liyanage, Karunaratne back in ODI squad for India series, Madushka gets maiden call-up

Colombo, Jul 30 (PTI) Senior all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne along with young batters Janith Liyanage and Nishan Madushka have been summoned to the 16-member Sri Lanka squad named for the three-match ODI series against India starting from August 2.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Harin Fernando, approved the squad. The three-match ODI series will be played on August 2, 4 and 7 here at the Premadasa Stadium.

Liyanage has played 9 ODIs and Madushka has played 8 Tests for the national team.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando. PTI KHS UNG KHS 7/21/2024