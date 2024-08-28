LLC returns with Season 3; takes legendary cricketers to Kashmir after nearly 40 years

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Legends League Cricket, featuring retired swashbucklers like Shikhar Dawan and Dinesh Karthik among others, will return for a third season on September 20, criss-crossing Jodhpur, Surat, and Jammu before finally bringing the high-profile cricketers to Srinagar after close to 40 years.

The league will kick off at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on September 20. A total of 25 matches will be played among six teams and the last two sides standing will play the final on October 16.

The franchise-based tournament, which features a pool of over 200 players, will have its final at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

"Legends League Cricket is back for another season and we are very excited to also be playing in Kashmir this season. This is a huge opportunity for the people of Kashmir to come to the stadium and watch live cricketing action for the first time in almost 40 years," said Raman Raheja, Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket.

"It also presents a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the beauty of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality and love of the wonderful people of Srinagar." The organisers stated that the league attracted a massive audience of 180 million across India during the previous season, spanning 19 matches.

"With an extended schedule and a star-studded lineup, including the recently retired Dhawan and Karthik, the upcoming season is poised to surpass previous records," the organisers stated.

In the previous edition held in India, former international stalwarts such as Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and many others played alongside 110 other legendary cricketers. The league will kick off in Jodhpur and then make its way to the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The third leg will be played at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

