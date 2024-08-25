Lock, Fudge win women’s doubles title in Monsoon Pickleball Championship

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Thaddea Lock and Megan Fudge trumped the pair of Isha Lakhani and Sarah Burr in the final of the 30+ women’s doubles category on the penultimate day of the Monsoon Pickleball Championship here.

The bronze medalists in the category were Shraddha Damani/Johaan Fernandes and Priyanka Mehta and Hseih Yu as there was no playoff for the defeated pairs in the semifinals on Saturday.

The 30+ men’s doubles witnessed a battle between Jason Taylor-Jai Greval and Purav Raja-Sahil Kukreja where the former pair won gold.

The bronze medal was awarded to pairs of Ryler De Heart-Himanshu Dewaskar and Dhiren Patel-Rob Nunnery.

In other categories, the pair of Dev Shah-Purvansh Patel won the gold in U-18 boys’ doubles, Naomi-Kashish in U-18 girls’ doubles, Vivaan Patel-Veer Shah in U-14 boys’ doubles and Sasha Salva-Navya Patil in U-15 girls’ doubles. PTI DDV TAP