'Locked in' Aiden Markram best suited for the opener's role, says SA batting coach Prince

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Aiden Markram's remarkable consistently at the top of the order in the ongoing T20 World Cup has made it clear that the opening slot remains most suited for the South Africa captain, batting coach Ashwell Prince said on Saturday.

From opening to number five, Markram has batted in different positions in his 75-match T20 International career.

In the lead up to the T20 World Cup, Markram moved himself up and down the order in the series against India.

The trend continued in the following SA20 back home with Markram finally being most productive in the opener's role. The right-hander has racked up three 80-plus scores in the ICC showpiece thus far.

"In the past there might have been different opinions about what his best position in the line-up might be. He's played in different positions, not only for us but also in leagues he's batted in different positions," said Prince ahead of their final Super Eights game against Zimbabwe here on Sunday. "I've always been of the opinion that opening is his best position and obviously having a partner such as Quinny who is also a fantastic player, left-right combination they complement each other really well.

"I think he started SA20 in the middle order and then towards the end when some of the personnel left at Durban, he was opening. And he really ended that competition really strong in that position as an opener. And he's brought that into the World Cup.

"The phrase that my kids would use is he's really locked in at the moment in terms of his focus, his batting and in terms of his captaincy...," he said.

'Playing majority of the games in Ahmedabad helped us' ================================== South Africa are the sole unbeaten team in the tournament. They have played four games in Ahmedabad and the one against Zimbabwe will be their second in Delhi.

Did playing in only two venues helped the team? "We all have our different opinions about who's been advantaged and who's been disadvantaged in the tournament. People have their opinion. At the end of the day, we are visitors," said Prince.

"At the World Cup, we don't draw up the schedule. The schedule has been drawn up by the ICC. Look, at the end of the day, for us, not having to travel and playing in Ahmedabad, a few of our games. It obviously helps not having to travel that much. But as I say, doing up the schedule is out of our control." South Africa have been the team to beat in the competition and they were only stretched in the sensational super over finish against Afghanistan. Prince said the focus is on maintaining the momentum going into the semifinals.

"I think obviously winning creates good momentum. However you win, sometimes you can have convincing wins. Other times you can have tight matches that really brings the group together, so however you're able to get over the line I don't think there's an ideal way I suppose if you look at our last game we won by nine wickets.

"I think it's nice not to have a lot of close games, but I think close games definitely helps in terms of team morale," added Prince.