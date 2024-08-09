Lok Sabha lauds victories of Indian hockey team, Neeraj Chopra at Paris Games

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Friday lauded the Indian hockey team and Neeraj Chopra for winning medals at the Paris Olympics, and said their victories will inspire young players.

On Thursday, Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win two successive Olympic medals with a silver in men's javelin throw while India defeated Spain 2-1 in an exciting third-place match in hockey and won the bronze medal.

Speaker Om Birla said it is a big achievement that the hockey team and Chopra won at the games.

Their victories will inspire young players, he said and expressed his best wishes for the sports people. PTI RAM DV DV