Lone female on grid, 11-year-old Atiqa Mir punches above weight after big move up the WSK ladder

Sarno (Italy), Feb 16 (PTI) Having made a voluntary switch from the mini to a much more demanding junior category, 11-year-old Indian racing prodigy Atiqa has shown the skill and maturity beyond her years to produce standout performances in the early part of her 2026 international karting season.

In sub zero temperatures in Europe and on tracks she has little experience of, the only female in a world class WSK Super Masters grid, Atiqa announced herself in the paddock with a sizzling P2 in qualifying of the season opener.

In the following round at the iconic Circuit di Napoli, the F1 Academy-backed driver gave another fine exhibition of her rare talent by setting the sixth fastest time in the treacherous wet conditions. In the race, she pierced through the male-dominated field of 45 plus karts to gain as many as 16 positions.

Moving from mini (age 8-12) to OKNJ junior class (12-14) is a massive step up but the F1 aspirant has embraced the challenge with open arms and has adjusted to the much heavier karts like duck to water.

To put things in perspective, the OKNJ karts are 30kg heavier (115kg in mini to 145kg in junior) and have three times the horse power (10 bhp with top speed 105 kmph to 29bhp with top speed of 126 kmph).

Atiqa's head turning performances were duly discussed in the paddock, leaving her coach, Felice Tiene, impressed as well. Tiene is one of the best in the business and has coached multiple world champions in the karting arena.

"I started working with Atiqa this year at the first test in La Conca. Straight away she showed what she is capable of. In her first qualification, in a new category, new environment, new people, basically everything new for her, straight away she qualified P2," said Tiena.

"Not only the result itself but also her approach and her attitude towards working are something special and great. We are in a learning process, after La Conca, Sarno and Viterbo.

"She has also been doing great on tracks she doesn’t know and she is able to pick things straight away and be fast.

"She is young, she has time to learn what it takes to be one of the best driver in motorsport! I see her winning in karting and graduate to have a place in some big Formula 1 series in motorsport," said the Italian in a glowing reference to Atiqa, who aims to break the Formula 1 barrier for a female racer.

Atiqa's father Asif Mir too knows what it takes to be a successful racer, having finished runner-up in the Formula Asia series in early 2000s. He too has been left impressed by Atiqa's performances so early in the season.

"We took a big risk by putting Atiqa so early in Junior and too straight to WSK level. We skipped UAE and other championships and this was a big risk and asking a lot from Atiqa.

"If you consider the challenges she was up against one can then appreciate her performances. Atiqa certainly exceeded my expectations so far and I hope she continues the progression against all odds. It will surely toughen her up for the future,” said Asif.

Atiqa will be action at WSK Super Masters round three in Italy later this week.