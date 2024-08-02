Look at other Muslim countries, give freedom to Afghan women:Fariba to Taliban from Paris Olympics

Paris, Aug 2 (PTI) From a secret initiation into the world of cycling, enduring the indignities of being a female athlete to escaping the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and realising their Olympic dreams, Fariba Hashimi and her sister Yulduz have traversed a remarkable journey.

Fear was a constant companion for the Hashimi sisters in Faryab, a province in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has banned women from pursuing sports.

Even before the Taliban usurped power in 2021 following the collapse of the Afghan National Security Forces and the fall of the government, life was not easy for Fariba and Yulduz.

Their adventure began when an advertisement for a cycle race drew their attention. Keen to give it a shot they borrowed a cycle from a neighbour. Then a 14-year-old, Fariba and Yuldez, 17, finished one-two, using false names.

They had discovered their wings and refused to let anyone ground them, yet they had to conceal their identities with scarves while cycling through the streets of Faryab, even keeping their passion a secret from their parents at first.

Gradually, they gained their parents' support, but one day Yulduz was attacked for engaging in what was deemed a "boys' activity." Despite winning races, the Taliban's takeover left them no choice but to flee the country, where their basic freedoms and rights were severely restricted.

"I left my country for Italy because my life was in super danger," the 21-year old Fariba told PTI.

"When I started cycling, my family was so stressed for me. They were scared for my life when the situation (Taliban takeover) happened in 2021." With the help of former Italian world champion cyclist Alessandra Cappellotto, they left Afghanistan.

"It was not easy for me, leaving my home, family, going to a new country. Starting a new life was hard for me. The Italian government, Alessandra Cappellotto helped a lot." Upon reaching Italy, Fariba realised how different life could be. There was love, support and most importantly freedom.

"I'm living a different life, new life,language and culture." Fariba has been to Pakistan, Qatar, Dubai and other Muslim countries and was glad to see that women are not barred from sports or education.

"I want to say, please, look at other Muslim countries. I've been there and saw what is the life for people there. When I look at my country, it's a big difference.

"They want to close the women from everything. People want freedom in Afghanistan. I want to say please, please it's not correct, you need to give every single opportunity for the women in Afghanistan, they can do everything, everything, even Olympics." Fariba says participating at the Paris Games is certainly huge for her but she also wants to use the biggest sports platform to say that 20 million women living in her country need support.

Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee (AOC) was also replaced by the Taliban but International Olympic Committee (IOC) continues to recognise the Afghan officials living in exile.

Hafizullah Wali Rahimi, President of the AOC is hoping that international pressure on Taliban may yield some positive results. "Thanks to the IOC and OCA, we had over 20 athletes preparing for the Olympics. We had scholarships through IOC, and most of them were training under good coaches abroad," Rahimi said.

"There's already a lot of discussion and we are hoping through the international community, we can see all the women go back to schools, universities, the workplaces. And back to their sports clubs and join their brothers in sports activities," said Rahimi, who did Masters in Economics and PhD from the Delhi University.

Mohammad Farid Naseem, who trains Fraiba and Yulduz, says he does not fear Taliban and will continue to support his riders.

"I am proud to help them and I support Afghanistan women in the sport events. I am proud to represent Afghanistan in the big events and I will continue forever," he said.

IOC has played a crucial role in supporting Afghani athletes.

With the support of the relevant International Federations and the relevant host NOC, IOC was instrumental in evacuating athletes from Afghanistan.

"The IOC has been in continuous dialogue with the Afghan NOC and the Afghan sports authorities, with the aim of overturning the current restrictions on women to access and practise sport," in 2021," an IOC spokesperson said responding to an email query from PTI "The current framework of the IOC EB decision of 6 December 2022 permits a continuous dialogue to be maintained with the Afghan sports authorities, with the very clear objective of reversing the current restrictions as early as possible." The Afghanistan flag has become a symbol of resistance as the Taliban attempted to replace it.

Afghan athletes will compete under their national flag and Fariba will have the tri-colour stickers on her bike when she paddles her way during the road race event on August 4, with a message loud and clear that the fight for rights will continue. PTI AT APA APA