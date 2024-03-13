Looking forward to next stage of my healing journey: Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: His stitches removed after a surgery to fix an injured ankle, senior India pacer Mohammed Shami on Wednesday said he was looking forward to the next phase of his "healing journey".

The pacer, who took 24 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup, missed the five-match Test series against England recently and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for an ankle injury last month.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery process. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami wrote on 'X' along with three photographs.

The 33-year-old Shami has been missing in action since the ODI World Cup last year.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

Along with Prasidh Krishna, Shami was on Tuesday rule out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and is also set to miss this year's T20 World Cup.