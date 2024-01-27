Lovekesh''s maiden first-class ton puts Services on drivers'' seat against Saurashtra

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Lovekesh Bansal slammed a maiden first-class ton as Services amassed 466 for six in their first innings against defending champions Saurashtra on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match, here on Saturday.

Advertisment

The 28-year-old left-handed batter produced 15 hits to the fence during his unbeaten 385-ball innings, adding an unfinished 132 runs with Arjun Sharma (53 not out) to put Services on the drivers' seat.

Starting at 279 for four, Shubham Rohilla added another 10 runs en route to his 153 before being dismissed by Ankur Panwar with Vishvaraj Jadeja taking the catch.

The other overnight batter Lovekesh then took the onus on himself, adding 35 first with Pulkit Narang (10) and the forming an unconquered alliance with Arjun at the Palam Ground here.

Advertisment

Saurashtra used as many as eight bowlers as they toiled all day, albeit, without much success as Lovekesh and Arjun blunted their attack with their dogged defence.

Arjun had nine fours in his 203-run innings.

Ankur Panwar (1/69) and DA Jadeja (2/131) were the only bowlers to take a wicket each during the day.

Advertisment

Vidarbha take 220-run lead =================== At Ranchi, Vidarbha produced an improved show on the second day as they dismissed Jharkhand for 150 and then reached 166 for one in their second innings to take a 220-run lead.

Aditya Sarwate (4/22) was the top bowler for Vidarbha while Umesh Yadav (2/48) and Aditya Thakare (2/33) scalped two each and Akshay Wakhare (1/14) took one.

Dhruv Shorey (63 not out) and Atharva Taide (84 not) were at the crease at stumps.

Advertisment

Brief scores: Services: 466 for 6 in 176 overs (Shubham Rohilla 153, Lovekesh Bansal 140; Parth Bhut 2/83, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/131) against Saurashtra.

Vidarbha 204 & 166 for 1 in 40 overs (Atharva Taide 84 not out; Supriyo Chakraborty 1/14) vs Jharkhand 150 allout in 51.2 overs (Kumar Suraj 57, Anukul Roy 51; Aditya Sarwate 4/22).

Haryana 195 allout in 63.3 overs (Rahul Tewatia 64; Pradeep Dadhe 5/48) vs Maharashtra 194 allout in 58 overs (Dhanraj Shinde 50; Sumit Kumar 3/47).

Manipur 159 & 21-0 vs Rajasthan 399 for 6 declared (Mahipal Lomror 117, Kunal Singh Rathore 156; Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/68). PTI ATK DDV