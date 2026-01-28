Lovlina to spearhead Indian challenge at Boxam International Tournament

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will spearhead a 33-member Indian team at the Boxam International Tournament starting in La Nucia, Spain from February 2 even as several top women boxers will miss the season-opening competition.

The tournament will mark India's first international outing in a packed year that includes the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

As per the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) selection policy, India have named the top two finishers from the recent National Championships in the Olympic weight categories, while the silver medallists will represent the country in the non-Olympic divisions.

Among the notable absentees are two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and reigning world champions Minakshi Hooda (48kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (57kg).

While Nikhat has opted out to focus on preparation for the Asian Championships scheduled for late March, Jaismine and World Championship bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg) are recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries respectively.

Meanwhile, Minakshi and World Championships bronze medallist Pooja Rani (80kg), who won gold in the non-Olympic weight categories at the Nationals, will continue training for the Asian Championships.

Alongside Lovlina (75kg), the women's squad features Nitu Ghanghas (51kg), who hasn't competed internationally since winning the 2023 World Championships, Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg) and World Cup gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg).

Newly-appointed women's head coach and former high performance director Santiago Nieva, who joined the national camp earlier this month, will not be travelling with the team.

In the men's section, 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) will return to international action after a prolonged injury layoff, having last competed at the Olympic Qualifier in March 2024.

Joining him will be World Cup medallists Jadumani Singh (55kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) and Hitesh Gulia (70kg).

Team: Men: Rishi Singh (50kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (57kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Hitesh Gulia (70kg) Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Malsawmtluanga (80kg), Jugnoo (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Naman Tanwar (90kg) , Sawan Gill (90+kg).

Women: Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu (51kg) Kusum (51kg), Preeti (54kg), Poonam (54kg), Prachi, (57kg), Vinka (57kg), Priya (60kg), Disha Vijay Patil (60kg), Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Sneha (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), Naina (80kg), Mankirat Kaur (80+kg). PTI APA APA AH AH