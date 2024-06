New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain registered a hard-fought split decision win in the first round of the Grand Prix in Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The lone Indian competing in the tournament, Borgohain eked out a 3-2 win over England's Chantelle Reid in her 75kg opening round.

Borgohain is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old is aiming for a second Olympic medal. PTI APA KHS