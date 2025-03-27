IPL 2025: LSG beat SRH by 5 wickets

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, Shardul Thakur’s four-wicket haul helped LSG restrict SRH to 190/9.

Nicholas Pooran then smashed a blistering 26-ball 70, while opener Mitchell Marsh chipped in with a 31-ball 52, guiding the visitors to a chase of 193/5 in just 16.1 overs.

Pat Cummins (2/29) and Mohammed Shami (1/37) were among the wicket-takers for SRH.

Travis Head top-scored for SRH with a 28-ball 47, while Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aniket Verma (36) made useful contributions for SRH.

For LSG, Shardul (4/34) was the standout bowler, with Avesh Khan (1/45), Digvesh Rathi (1/40), Prince Yadav (1/29), and Ravi Bishnoi (1/42) taking a wicket each.

Brief Scores: SRH: 190/9 in 20 overs (Travis Head 47; Shardul Thakur 4/34).

LSG: 193/5 in 16.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 70; Pat Cummins 2/29).