LSG elect to bat against SRH

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quniton de Kock was included in the LSG playing XI, while left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed out due to injury.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins included allrounder Sanvir Singh in place of Mayank Agarwal, while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth replaced Marco Jansen.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi and Naveen-ul-Haq. PTI AM AM TAP