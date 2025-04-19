LSG elect to bat, Rajasthan Royals name 14-year-old Vaibhav as Impact player

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat against hosts Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Saturday.

Riyan Parag is leading the Royals after regular skipper Sanju Samson was sidelined due to a side strain he sustained in the previous game.

The Royals have named 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as one of their five Impact players. If he gets to play he can become the youngest cricketer to compete in the IPL.

LSG made one change to their playing XI, bringing in right-arm pacer Prince Yadav in place of Akash Deep.

Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.