LSG limit MI to 144/7

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' top-order came a cropper as Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling display to restrict them to 144 for seven in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Invited to bat, MI dug in a big hole for themselves by losing four wickets in the powerplay. The visitors just couldn't recover from the hiccup despite a 53-run fifth-wicket stand between Nehal Wadhera (46) and Ishan Kishan (32).

Tim David's 18-ball 35, which included a 17-run last over, gave the total some semblance of respectability.

MI's top-order misfired as the visitors managed just 28 for 4 in the first six overs, the second-lowest powerplay score of this IPL.

While Rohit was sent back by left arm pacer Mohin Khan, Marcus Stoinis induced a fine edge with a slow ball to get rid of Suryakumar Yadav.

MI slipped into further trouble when Ravi Bishnoi's direct throw found in-form Tilak Varma short of the crease.

Skipper Hardik Pandya then was out for a golden duck after poking at an away going delivery from Naveen Ul Haq, as MI slumped to 27 for 4 in 5.2 overs.

LSG used Stoinis well in the powerplay as his spell of three overs with the new ball yielded a wicket for 19.

Returning from injury, pace sensation Mayank Yadav could have had a wicket but Ashton Turner dropped Ishan Kishan at deep square leg.

Kishan and Nehal Wadhera tried to steady the ship with their fifth wicket stand but LSG bowlers didn't give much away as MI reached 68 for 4 in 12 overs.

With seven overs remaining, Kishan tried to up the ante only to fall for a Bishnoi googly. Wadhera, however, smashed Mayank for two sixes and a four as 16 runs came off the 15th over.

Mohsin, however, returned to clean up Wadhera with a superb angling-in yorker but David blasted a four and a six to take 11 runs.

Mohammed Nabi then dragged one on to the stumps off Mayank, who left the field immediately, raising concerns of injury. PTI ATK BS BS