LSG opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians as Mayank returns

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Speedster Mayank Yadav, who has not featured in any form of cricket since India's T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024, returned to the LSG playing XI in place of Shardul Thakur.

MI made two changes, bringing in Karn Sharma for Mitchell Santner and debutant Corbin Bosch for Vignesh Puthur.

Mumbai Indians playing XI

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(wk/capt), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.