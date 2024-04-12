LSG post 167/7 against DC in IPL

Lucknow, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed tormented the Lucknow Super Giants batters before Ayush Badoni slammed an unbeaten half-century to take the hosts to a respectable 167 for 7 in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Advertisment

LSG skipper KL Rahul struck 39, while Badoni provided the real impetus to their innings in the middle and closing overs with a 35-ball 55 not out after the hosts had lost wickets in a heap, thanks to incisive bowling by Kuldeep and Khaleel.

Kuldeep, returning to the side after missing three games due groin issues, struck in his very first over grabbing the wickets of the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

He then got rid of LSG skipper Rahul for 39, finishing with figures of 3 for 20 in four overs, while Khaleel grabbed two wickets for 41 runs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 167 for 7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 39, Ayush Badoni 55 not out; Khaleel Ahmed 2/41, Kuldeep Yadav 3/20) vs Delhi Capitals. PTI AM AM SSC SSC