IPL scorecard: LSG post 171/7 against PBKS

Lucknow: Sent into bat, Lucknow Super Giants made 171 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28) and Abdul Samad (27) too contributed with the bat to some extent.

Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the most successful bowler for PBKS.

Scorecard:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram b Ferguson 28

Mitchell Marsh c Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 0

Nicholas Pooran c Maxwell b Chahal 44

Rishabh Pant c Chahal b Maxwell 2

Ayush Badoni c Maxwell b Arshdeep Singh 41

David Miller c Prabhsimran Singh b Jansen 19

Abdul Samad c Arya b Arshdeep Singh 27

Shardul Thakur not out 3

Avesh Khan not out 0

Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-32, 3-35, 4-89, 5-119, 6-166, 7-167

Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-43-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-26-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-22-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-15-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.