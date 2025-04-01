IPL scorecard: LSG post 171/7 against PBKS

Lucknow: Sent into bat, Lucknow Super Giants made 171 for seven against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored for LSG with 44 off 30 balls, while Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28) and Abdul Samad (27) too contributed with the bat to some extent.
Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the most successful bowler for PBKS.
Scorecard:
Lucknow Super Giants:
Aiden Markram b Ferguson 28
Mitchell Marsh c Jansen b Arshdeep Singh 0
Nicholas Pooran c Maxwell b Chahal 44
Rishabh Pant c Chahal b Maxwell 2
Ayush Badoni c Maxwell b Arshdeep Singh 41
David Miller c Prabhsimran Singh b Jansen 19
Abdul Samad c Arya b Arshdeep Singh 27
Shardul Thakur not out 3
Avesh Khan not out 0
Extras: (LB-1, W-6) 7
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-32, 3-35, 4-89, 5-119, 6-166, 7-167
Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-43-3, Lockie Ferguson 3-0-26-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-22-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-28-1, Marcus Stoinis 2-0-15-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.