LSG sign off season with 18-run win over MI

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants signed off from the IPL 2024 with a 18-run win over Mumbai Indians here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians thus finish last in the 10-team table with only 8 points from 14 games.

Aided by a 109-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (55 off 41 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (75 off 29 balls), LSG scored a commendable 214 for 6.

The visitors then struck at regular intervals to stop MI at 196 for 6 despite Rohit Sharma's 68 off 38 deliveries and Naman Dhir's reargaurd 62 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Rahul first steadied the innings with Marucs Stoinis (28) after the fall of his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal for a duck and then stitched a century stand with West Indian Pooran, who clobbered eight maximums and five boundaries.

Spinner Piyush Chawla (3/29) and Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thusara (3/28) emerged the most successful Mumbai Indians bowlers, grabbing three wickets each.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 214 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 75, KL Rahul 55; Piyush Chawla 3/29, Nuwan Thushara 3/28).

Mumbai Indians 196 for 6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 68, Naman Dhir 62 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/37). PTI APA KHS