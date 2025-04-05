Rishabh Pant fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate, Digvesh docked half match fees once again

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant copped a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during their 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL match here on Saturday.

The stipulated time for a bowling team to finish 20 overs is 90 minutes and Pant's LSG were running short after the 19th over due to which, they were forced to keep one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.

"As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh," BCCI press release stated.

Meanwhile, LSG's trump card Digvesh Rathi has now been fined 50 percent of his match fees for the second successive time after breaching Level-1 code of conduct of IPL.

Rathi was also docked half of his match fees for his over the top wicket-taking celebration against Punjab Kings.

While on Friday, it was muted but he once again did a notebook tick celebration after dismissing MI's Naman Dheer.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025," the release stated.