Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi has been handed a one-match suspension after another instance of his "tick the notebook" celebration following his dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma during an IPL match here.

Abhishek was also reprimanded for the same incident and received a 25 percent fine along with one demerit point for what was his first offence.

For Digvesh, this was his third Code of Conduct breach and he has been suspended from LSG's next encounter against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad having accumulated five demerit points after three separate offenses of same nature.

"Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)," the IPL release stated.

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025.

"As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG’s next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad." For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it further stated.

The 25-year-old has been LSG's only silver lining in an otherwise disastrous campaign with 14 wickets from 12 games at an economy rate of 8.18 per over.

However, he appears to have learned little from previous incidents. His now customary "tick in notebook" celebration has gone viral on social media but match referees haven't taken too kindly to it.

Most of the time, his celebrations come after being blasted by the opposition batters. In this instance, it came after India opener Abhishek had smashed 59 off 20 balls, including half a dozen sixes.

LSG were completely outclassed by SRH and the defeat ended their chances of IPL qualification.

In a social media video posted by LSG earlier in the season, teammate Nicholas Pooran was seen jokingly asking Digvesh about his obsession with the notebook celebration.

His response? "Because I am from Delhi."