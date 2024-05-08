LSG win toss, elect to bat against SRH

Hyderabad, May 8 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quniton de Kock was the notable player to be included in the LSG playing XI, while left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan missed out due to injury.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins included all-rounder Sanvir Singh in the eleven in place of Mayank Agarwal, while Vijayakanth Viyaskanth came in place of Marco Jansen.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq. PTI AM AM UNG