LSG's Rishabh Pant win toss, opt to bowl against GT

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

LSG made one change from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Himmat Singh in place of Mitchell Marsh, who has been forced to sit out as his daughter is not well.

GT also made one change, replacing Kulwant Khejrolia with Washington Sundar.

The Teams: Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.