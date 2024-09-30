Lt Gen Katiyar leads Western Command team in half marathon

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, led an enthusiastic team from Western Command in the 5th edition of Tuffman Chandigarh half marathon 2024.

A fitness enthusiast, the Army Commander Sunday flagged off the event and then joined the participants to run the half marathon, said an official statement here.

After the challenging run, he gave away prizes to the winners and encouraged everyone present to stay fit for overall well-being, health and fitness.

Naik Gopal Singh and Sepoy Gurpreet Singh secured first position in the 10 km and 21 Km ( age - 18 to 30 category) run respectively.

Sepoy Dinesh came first in 10 km (age 30 to 40 years) event, bringing laurels to the Army's Western Command. PTI SUN PDS PDS