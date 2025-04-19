Lucknow hosted India's first National Games, should organise the next edition too: Rajnath

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Lucknow is known for its sporting culture, having hosted India's first National Games in 1948, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should now make efforts to organise the next edition of the sporting event here.

Speaking at the 'Saansad Khel Mahakumbh' at the KD Singh Babu stadium here, he said, "We take sports very seriously. Today our government is making every effort to organise the Olympic Games in 2036 in Gujarat, while efforts are also being made to host other world-class games in India." He then went on to add: "As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, I believe that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji should make efforts to organise the next National Games." Lucknow had in 1948 hosted the first National Games in free India.

"How famous Lucknow has been for its sporting culture can be understood from the fact that when the National Games were organised for the first time after independence, it was in this very city of ours," Singh, Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, said.

About the sports culture of Lucknow, he said, "Lucknow city is known for its sporting culture not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in the country and abroad. The great hockey player KD Singh Babu, after whom this stadium is known, spent a long time here. Dhyan Chand, known as the wizard of hockey, has also enhanced the sports culture of Lucknow. This has been the workplace of his son Ashok Kumar and famous Olympian Jamnalal Sharma. India's first astro turf was also installed in the Sports College of Lucknow in the 80s." "Nowadays, IPL matches are being held in Lucknow, but there was a time when a cricket tournament named Sheeshmahal Trophy was organised in the KD Singh Babu Stadium and big players of Team India were seen playing in Lucknow," he said.

He also said the idea of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed Lucknow is directly linked with a developed India. "That is why every citizen of India has to move forward with a goal and a resolution." Referring to the motto of the Olympic Games -- Citius, Altius, Fortius, Singh said this means faster, higher and stronger.

"You have to participate in these games with this inspiration and make this event a success. The results of the Khel Mahakumbh being organised here today will be clearly visible in the coming years when a large number of young players from Lucknow will win medals at national and international levels," the Lucknow MP said.

On Khelo India, he said, "Thousands of players are training at nearly 1,000 Khelo India centres at the grassroots level. In today's changing India, talents from small towns are getting a chance to come forward openly. Today, under Khelo India, more than 3,000 players are being given assistance of Rs 50,000 per month, which helps them in training, diet, coaching, kits, necessary equipment and other needs." Asserting that a new sporting culture has developed in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said, "Earlier, Indian players were more satisfied with participating than winning. But today, wherever Indian players go, they are taken seriously. A major reason behind this change is the sports friendly policies of the Centre and our Uttar Pradesh government." "Inspired by Modi ji, many MPs have paved a new path for the development of society by organising sports competitions in their respective constituencies. Today, the name of Lucknow has also been added to that list," he said.

Singh also said today parents want to see their children to be sportspersons and athletes like Leander Paes, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Gukesh and Neeraj Chopra." Referring to a popular phrase 'kheloge kudoge hoge kharaab, parhoge, likhoge to banoge nawaab', Singh said it was once believed that devoting time in sports was a wastage of time.

"Today, this thought has changed and the perception of society towards sports and players has also changed," he said.